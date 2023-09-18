ECU’s ranking among national universities moves up

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of the more respected report cards for colleges and universities is out and one area university moved up this year.

U.S. News and World Report’s rankings of higher education nationwide show East Carolina University 195th out of more than 430 public and private institutions.

Last year, ECU ranked 234th.

Among public schools, ECU ranked 106th, up from 118 a year ago, while 73rd overall this year in schools with the best value.

There were 16 North Carolina colleges and universities ranked by U.S. News.

Duke - ranked 7th nationally

UNC-Chapel Hill - ranked 22th nationally

Wake Forest - ranked 47th nationally

NC State - ranked 60th nationally

Elon - ranked 133rd nationally

UNC Charlotte - ranked 178th nationally

ECU - ranked 195th nationally

UNC Wilmington - ranked 201st nationally

UNC Greensboro - ranked 216th nationally

Western Carolina - ranked 227th nationally

Winston-Salem State - ranked 260th nationally

NC A&T - ranked 280th nationally

