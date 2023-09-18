Advertise With Us
ECU’s ranking among national universities moves up

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of the more respected report cards for colleges and universities is out and one area university moved up this year.

U.S. News and World Report’s rankings of higher education nationwide show East Carolina University 195th out of more than 430 public and private institutions.

Last year, ECU ranked 234th.

Among public schools, ECU ranked 106th, up from 118 a year ago, while 73rd overall this year in schools with the best value.

There were 16 North Carolina colleges and universities ranked by U.S. News.

  • Duke - ranked 7th nationally
  • UNC-Chapel Hill - ranked 22th nationally
  • Wake Forest - ranked 47th nationally
  • NC State - ranked 60th nationally
  • Elon - ranked 133rd nationally
  • UNC Charlotte - ranked 178th nationally
  • ECU - ranked 195th nationally
  • UNC Wilmington - ranked 201st nationally
  • UNC Greensboro - ranked 216th nationally
  • Western Carolina - ranked 227th nationally
  • Winston-Salem State - ranked 260th nationally
  • NC A&T - ranked 280th nationally

