DOT seeking new operator for Greenville license plate agency

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is seeking a new commissioned contractor to operate a license plate agency (LPA) in Greenville.

DMV says the current agency, in the DMV building on North Creek Drive in Greenville, is currently operating under a temporary contract until a new operator is selected.

According to DMV, LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags, and duplicate registrations. There are 128 license plate agencies operating in North Carolina.

Officials with the DMV said that while LPA’s are overseen by the DMV, these agencies are typically privately owned businesses or operated by local governments under contract with the state. The division is looking for new opportunities for these agencies.

Completed applications must be returned to NCDMV no later than Oct. 18. The applications (Form MVR-93I, Form MVR-93B, or Form MVR-93AA) can be found on the Connect NCDOT website.

Interested applicants may call 919-615-8100 with questions.

