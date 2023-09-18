DO YOU KNOW US? Jacksonville police seek two in Wal-Mart theft

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Do you know the people in the photos? If you do, Jacksonville Police would like to hear from you.

According to police the man and woman in these photos are suspects in a theft that happened on Wednesday, September 13 at the Wal-Mart on Yopp Road.

Police say they left the store in a dark-colored Toyota sedan.

Jacksonville police are asking anyone with any information about these two people to call Detective Daniel Karratti at 910-938-6410 or dkarratti@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

