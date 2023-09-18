DEPUTIES: Woman caught with heroin, cash, and gun in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A woman in the east was put behind bars after law enforcement found drugs, a gun, and cash during a search warrant last Thursday.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says they and other law enforcement units found 31 bricks of heroin, a .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol, and about $2,400 in Johnika Harris’s home.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and Tarboro Police Department assisted with the search warrant at 1145 Tarboro Street in Rocky Mount on September 14.

Harris was charged with trafficking in heroin by possession, possession with intent to manufacture/ sell/ deliver heroin, maintaining a vehicle/ dwelling or place for a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officials say she is in the Edgecombe County jail with a $50,000 bond.

