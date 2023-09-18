Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Carteret County man charged with murder in overdose death

William Perkins
William Perkins(Carteret County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is facing a murder charge for a drug overdose death that happened the first of the year.

Deputies charged Blake Perkins, 31, with second degree murder and death by distribution.

They say back in January, Perkins sold Joshua Adams methamphetamines laced with fentanyl.

The 35-year-old Adams, who lived in Cedar Point, died from the overdose.

Perkins, who is from Peletier, is being held without bond and is scheduled to have his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Wendt shared Heath Nelson's story on Facebook and raised enough money to give Nelson a...
Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Kitty Hawk police
Kitty Hawk Police need witnesses in bicyclist vs. vehicle crash
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base
ECU vs. App State
ECU falls to App State in Boone

Latest News

Home extensively damaged in Goldsboro fire
Home extensively damaged in Goldsboro fire
Greenville DMV office
DOT seeking new operator for Greenville license plate agency
DOT seeking new operator for Greenville license plate agency
DOT seeking new operator for Greenville license plate agency
Montroy Mabry
Man arrested for shooting inside Greenville convenience store