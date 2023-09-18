Carteret County man charged with murder in overdose death

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is facing a murder charge for a drug overdose death that happened the first of the year.

Deputies charged Blake Perkins, 31, with second degree murder and death by distribution.

They say back in January, Perkins sold Joshua Adams methamphetamines laced with fentanyl.

The 35-year-old Adams, who lived in Cedar Point, died from the overdose.

Perkins, who is from Peletier, is being held without bond and is scheduled to have his first court appearance on Tuesday.

