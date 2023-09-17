Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Rounds of showers this evening; Drier weather arriving Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunshine and scattered clouds greeted all of us this morning across Eastern NC. By late afternoon, the first round of rain showers approached the western part of the viewing area, and you can expect this pattern of shower activity to impact us through the evening hours tonight.

As low pressure moves in, some of the rain associated with the system may produce locally heavy downpours. Many of us should walk away with 0.5″ - 1″ of rainfall, with areas near the Crystal Coast approaching 1″-1.5″ of rainfall. As we close out the last few days of summer, a few showers in the morning on Monday will give way to mostly sunny skies later in the day. Air temperatures may reach the upper 70s to the lower 80s. A northwesterly flow will be prevalent, keeping rain chances near 0% and knocking the humidity down to comfortable levels.

By mid to late week, cloud cover, humidity and rain chances may increase a bit as coastal area of low pressure may develop in Eastern NC. It is still way too early to discuss the magnitude of direct impacts, but this will be fine tuned over the coming days.

As for the tropics, Lee and Margot have dissipated. However, Rip currents still remain on the high side for both the north and south Outer Banks and a moderate risk along the Crystal Coast. Further out in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center are issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Nigel.

