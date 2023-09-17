Advertise With Us
NC State football bounces back with big win over VMI

NC State 45, VMI 7
North Carolina State's Juice Vereen (11) tried to avoid the tackles of Notre Dame's DJ Brown...
North Carolina State's Juice Vereen (11) tried to avoid the tackles of Notre Dame's DJ Brown (2) and Xavier Watts (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Associated Press)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong piled up 303 yards of total offense and North Carolina State routed VMI 45-7 on Saturday afternoon.

Armstrong led N.C. State (2-1) by completing 27-of-32 passes (84%) for 264 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 39 yards on six carries. His completion percentage was a career-high mark for the sixth-year quarterback when attempting at least 11 passes in a game.

“It feels good. This game was kind of our bounce-back game after coming off a loss against Notre Dame, not playing really well, especially offensively,” Armstrong said. “This was a great game for us, to just get back on track and play efficient.”

VMI: Since beating Virginia Tech in 1981, VMI is 0-40 against FBS opponents.

“It’s one of the beauties of youth, you know, these kids are very quick to respond and bounce back more so than the adults, I think,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “Every play that a guy makes builds confidence. Like that run Kendrick had, jumped over a guy, that’s going to build confidence for him.”

The Wolfpack begin ACC play Friday at Virginia.

