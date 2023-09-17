Advertise With Us
Kitty Hawk Police need witnesses in bicyclist vs. vehicle crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for witnesses after a collision between a bicyclist and a vehicle in Kitty Hawk on Saturday morning.

Kitty Hawk Police say say the incident happened at 11:00 am at the intersection of Kitty Hawk Road and Highway 158.

The incident is still under investigation and authorities are asking witnesses to contact investigators at 252-473-3444.

The conditions of the people involved are unknown.

Police Officer Kyle Hubbs told WITN the department is not commenting further at this time.

