Kitty Hawk Police need witnesses in bicyclist vs. vehicle crash

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for witnesses after a collision between a bicyclist and a vehicle in Kitty Hawk on Saturday morning.

Kitty Hawk Police say say the incident happened at 11:00 am at the intersection of Kitty Hawk Road and Highway 158.

The incident is still under investigation and authorities are asking witnesses to contact investigators at 252-473-3444.

The conditions of the people involved are unknown.

Police Officer Kyle Hubbs told WITN the department is not commenting further at this time.

