Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Hamlin wins at Bristol in Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Harvick and Logano fail to advance to round of 12
Denny Hamlin during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona...
Denny Hamlin during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, TN (WITN) - Denny Hamlin claimed the Bass pro Shops Night Race on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Hamlin took the lead off pit road on Lap 366 of 500. Hamlin beat Kyle Larson to the finish line by 2.462 seconds leading for 135 laps.

“Can’t thank this whole FedEx team enough,” said Hamlin, “Really amazing how our team has been. So happy about the way we’re running. Can’t wait to keep going.”

NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. survived to fight another round.

Race results

Bubba Wallace advanced to the Round of 12 by four points.

Kevin Harvick and defending champion Joey Logano both have been eliminated from the playoff. Logano had a wreck which cost him the chance to advance.

“Obviously, it’s a real bummer. You get out of the race like that, and you’re behind the wall, and you’re in denial for a minute,” said Logano, “You don’t want to believe that it happened, and you want to think that it’s fixable, but the car was tore up too bad.”

The Cup Series will open the Round of 12 at Texas Motor Speedway next Sunday at 3:30 PM.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Wendt shared Heath Nelson's story on Facebook and raised enough money to give Nelson a...
Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base
Pedestrian killed following vehicle collision
Pedestrian killed in early morning Goldsboro crash
Team Kai quarterback Holton Ahlers (15), of East Carolina, looks for a receiver during the...
How to Watch the East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.
Alligator with half of its jaw missing rescued

Latest News

Miguel Villaroel hit a grand slam as part of a late-game explosion from the Down East Wood...
Down East Wood Ducks drop Championship Series opener to Charleston
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Mykel...
AP Top 25: UNC and Duke each climb three spots, Georgia remains No. 1
Duke's Jordan Waters (7) and Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown late in the...
21st ranked Duke topples Northwestern
North Carolina State's Juice Vereen (11) tried to avoid the tackles of Notre Dame's DJ Brown...
NC State football bounces back with big win over VMI