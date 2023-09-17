Hamlin wins at Bristol in Bass Pro Shops Night Race

BRISTOL, TN (WITN) - Denny Hamlin claimed the Bass pro Shops Night Race on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Hamlin took the lead off pit road on Lap 366 of 500. Hamlin beat Kyle Larson to the finish line by 2.462 seconds leading for 135 laps.

“Can’t thank this whole FedEx team enough,” said Hamlin, “Really amazing how our team has been. So happy about the way we’re running. Can’t wait to keep going.”

NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. survived to fight another round.

Race results

Bubba Wallace advanced to the Round of 12 by four points.

Kevin Harvick and defending champion Joey Logano both have been eliminated from the playoff. Logano had a wreck which cost him the chance to advance.

“Obviously, it’s a real bummer. You get out of the race like that, and you’re behind the wall, and you’re in denial for a minute,” said Logano, “You don’t want to believe that it happened, and you want to think that it’s fixable, but the car was tore up too bad.”

The Cup Series will open the Round of 12 at Texas Motor Speedway next Sunday at 3:30 PM.

