Down East Wood Ducks drop Championship Series opener to Charleston

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks fell to the Charleston River Dogs 4-2 on Sunday in game one of their best of three Carolina League Championship Series at Historic Grainger Stadium.

The Woodies got two in the first to take an early lead. Jojo Blackmon had a two run homer to give them the 2-0 lead.

The Riverdogs would tie the game up with a pair of runs in the sixth and two more runs in the 7th as they took the victory.

Games two and three are both at Charleston. The Wood Ducks must win both games to win the title. Game two is Tuesday night at 7:05 PM

