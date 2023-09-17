Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Baby found dead in NM hospital bathroom where teen was being treated

Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room...
Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities said Thursday they are investigating after an infant was found dead in a Hobbs hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.

The teen, accompanied by her mother, was getting treated at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital on Wednesday.

Hospital staff told police they later discovered the dead baby in the restroom.

The infant’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Investigators have not said whether the teenager or her mother will face charges. They say the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second reported time this year an infant has been found dead in a New Mexico hospital.

In May, 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo, of Artesia, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Four months earlier, Trevizo locked herself in a hospital bathroom and gave birth to a boy. Police say she placed the baby in a bag and left the hospital.

Trevizo is scheduled to go to trial in August of next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Wendt shared Heath Nelson's story on Facebook and raised enough money to give Nelson a...
Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base
Pedestrian killed following vehicle collision
Pedestrian killed in early morning Goldsboro crash
Team Kai quarterback Holton Ahlers (15), of East Carolina, looks for a receiver during the...
How to Watch the East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
North Carolina Education Lottery
Roanoke Rapids man lands million dollar scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Nigel is expected to stay away from Eastern NC. Nigel could strengthen to a Category Two...
Tropical Update: Lee impacts Maine; Margot and Nigel expected to stay away from Eastern NC
ECU falls to App State in Boone
ECU falls to App State in Boone
Waves crash on Egg Rock off the coast of Acadia National Park during severe weather Saturday,...
Thousands without power and 1 dead after Atlantic storm Lee pummels New England, Maritime Canada
(Source: CNN, WABI, NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY, WHDH, WMTW, TWITTER)
Lee bringing heavy rain, wind to New England