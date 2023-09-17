Advertise With Us
AP Top 25: UNC and Duke each climb three spots, Georgia remains No. 1

Georgia, Michigan remain at the top
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Mykel...
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) as he releases a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY (AP ) - UNC and Duke continued their climb in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday.

UNC rose from 20 to 17, while Duke rose to 18 from 21.

The Tar Heels rolled through the Minnesota Golden Gophers 31-13 Saturday at Keenan Stadium. Early season Heisman hopeful Drake Maye threw two touchdown passes in the game.

The Blue Devils dominated the Northwestern Wildcats 38-14 at Wallace Wade Stadium. Quarterback Riley Leonard and running back Jordan Waters combined for four rushing touchdowns in the game.

1. Georgia (3-0) (57 first place votes)

2. Michigan (3-0) (2)

3. Texas (3-0) (3)

4. Florida State (3-0) (1)

5. USC (3-0)

6. Ohio State (3-0)

7. Penn State (3-0)

8. Washington (3-0)

9. Notre Dame (4-0)

10. Oregon (3-0)

11. Utah (3-0)

12. LSU (2-1)

13. Alabama (2-1)

14. Oregon State (3-0)

15. Ole Miss (3-0)

16. Oklahoma (3-0)

17. North Carolina (3-0)

18. Duke (3-0)

19. Colorado (3-0)

20. Miami (Fla.) (3-0)

21. Washington State (3-0)

22. UCLA (3-0)

23.Tennessee (2-1)

24.Iowa (3-0)

25. Florida (2-1)

Others receiving votes: Clemson, Missouri, Kansas State, TCU, Fresno State, Kansas, Tulane, Kentucky, Maryland, BYU, Wisconsin, Syracuse, Louisville, Auburn.

SHAKING OUT THE TOP 10

No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 of the poll for the first time in eight years, and Georgia remained No. 1 on Sunday.

Georgia received 57 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Michigan held at No. 2 with two first-place votes. No. 3 Texas flipped spots with No. 4 Florida State. The Longhorns received three first-place votes and the Seminoles got one.

After scraping by South Florida on Saturday, Alabama (2-1) saw its streak of consecutive AP poll appearances ranked in the top 10 snapped at 128. That was the second-longest such streak in the history of the poll behind Miami’s 137 from 1985-93.

The Crimson Tide are out of the top 10 for the first time since Sept. 27, 2015. The Tide dropped out of the top 10 that September after losing at Mississippi but moved back in Oct. 3 and went on to win a national championship.

The ugly 17-3 win against USF marked Alabama’s first game against a non-Power Five conference opponent since 2007 in which the Tide failed to score at least 20 points. In its previous 42 games against non-Power Five opponents, Alabama was unbeaten, with an average margin of victory of 40 points.

The rest of the top 10 included No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Washington, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Oregon.

The Buckeyes will visit the Fighting Irish next Saturday as the centerpiece of a huge schedule of ranked vs. ranked games.

