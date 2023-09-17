Advertise With Us
21st ranked Duke topples Northwestern

Duke 38, Northwestern 14
Duke's Jordan Waters (7) and Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown late in the...
Duke's Jordan Waters (7) and Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson in Durham, N.C., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.(Ben McKeown | AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DURHAM (DUKE ATHLETICS) – No. 21 Duke rolled up 489 yards of offense and improved to 3-0 with a 38-14 win over Northwestern on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The Blue Devils (3-0) defeated the Wildcats (1-2) for the fifth consecutive time in the series, led by junior Riley Leonard, who rushed for 97 yards and two scores and threw for 219 on an efficient 15-of-20 passing. Jordan Waters also rushed for a pair of touchdowns and has five rushing scores this season.

The Blue Devils improved to 10-0 when scoring first under head coach Mike Elko.

Duke is now 17-2 when scoring a touchdown on its opening possession since the start of 2017.

Duke next plays at UConn next Satureday at 3:30 PM.

