Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

20th ranked UNC takes down Minnesota

UNC 31, Minnesota 13
Drake Maye throws 2 TDs, No. 21 North Carolina has 9 sacks in 31-17 win over South Carolina
Drake Maye throws 2 TDs, No. 21 North Carolina has 9 sacks in 31-17 win over South Carolina(WBTV)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.(UNC ATHLETICS) — Drake Maye threw for 414 yards and two scores and Nate McCollum dazzled in his first game as a Tar Heel with 15 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown as North Carolina beat Minnesota, 31-13 on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

It was the second 400-yard passing game of Maye’s career and a Carolina debut to remember for McCollum, the Georgia Tech transfer who piled up over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first quarter alone. Maye was 4 of 5 passing on the opening drive, with all four completions going to McCollum, whose 15 catches were one away from the Tar Heel single-game record.

UNC, ranked No. 20 by the Associated Press and No. 18 by the coaches, improved to 3-0 this season, while Minnesota, which received votes in both national polls this week, dropped to 2-1.

Up Next

Carolina will play its first road game of the season, and its 2023 ACC opener, when it visits Pittsburgh on Saturday Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Wendt shared Heath Nelson's story on Facebook and raised enough money to give Nelson a...
Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base
Pedestrian killed following vehicle collision
Pedestrian killed in early morning Goldsboro crash
Team Kai quarterback Holton Ahlers (15), of East Carolina, looks for a receiver during the...
How to Watch the East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.
Alligator with half of its jaw missing rescued

Latest News

Duke's Jordan Waters (7) and Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown late in the...
21st ranked Duke topples Northwestern
North Carolina State's Juice Vereen (11) tried to avoid the tackles of Notre Dame's DJ Brown...
NC State football bounces back with big win over VMI
Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys (83) runs after a catch against Wake Forest defensive...
Wake Forest football comes back to beat ODU
ECU falls to App State in Boone
ECU falls to App State in Boone