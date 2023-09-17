20th ranked UNC takes down Minnesota

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.(UNC ATHLETICS) — Drake Maye threw for 414 yards and two scores and Nate McCollum dazzled in his first game as a Tar Heel with 15 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown as North Carolina beat Minnesota, 31-13 on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

It was the second 400-yard passing game of Maye’s career and a Carolina debut to remember for McCollum, the Georgia Tech transfer who piled up over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first quarter alone. Maye was 4 of 5 passing on the opening drive, with all four completions going to McCollum, whose 15 catches were one away from the Tar Heel single-game record.

UNC, ranked No. 20 by the Associated Press and No. 18 by the coaches, improved to 3-0 this season, while Minnesota, which received votes in both national polls this week, dropped to 2-1.

Up Next

Carolina will play its first road game of the season, and its 2023 ACC opener, when it visits Pittsburgh on Saturday Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

