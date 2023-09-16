Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cool Start to the weekend but ending in rain

Lows in the 50s and 60s this weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Great weather has settled into ENC this weekend. Saturday morning will be our coolest start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid-50s for most. Sunday morning won’t be as cool but still nice with lows around 60. Sunshine on Saturday turns to partly cloudy skies Sunday. A few showers are possible during the day before rain increases Sunday evening. While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, a few wind damage reports can’t be ruled out as a few storms mix in with the rain. Rain leaves early Monday but still may be covering the coast to start the day. Most of next week looks quiet with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight temperatures around 60 degrees.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression 15 (soon to be Nigel) heads towards Bermuda before covering back to sea. If we see tropical impacts over the next two weeks, it’ll be from something developing closer to home off the coast of the US. There could be a window for development off the coast of Florida and Georgia next week. We’ll watch it.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Michael Hardy
POLICE: Hospital flasher arrested in Kinston
Rashawn Baum & Stanford Dantzler
Two men under $1 million bonds after joint police operation in Elizabeth City
Marcellus Isom
Greenville teen missing since August 11 found safe, aunt charged
Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
UPDATE: Student suspended for year after bringing loaded gun to Jacksonville school, system says

Latest News

Kinston kiosk contains free COVID tests, fentanyl testing strips and Narcan spray
Kinston kiosk contains free COVID tests, fentanyl testing strips and Narcan spray
UPDATE: Student suspended for year after bringing loaded gun to Jacksonville school, system says
UPDATE: Student suspended for year after bringing loaded gun to Jacksonville school, system says
Lenoir County deputies looking for person they say broke into a school
Lenoir County deputies looking for person they say broke into a school
Roommate charged with murder after Martin County stabbing victim dies
Roommate charged with murder after Martin County stabbing victim dies