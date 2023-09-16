Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cool Start to the weekend but ending in rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Great weather has settled into ENC this weekend. Saturday morning will be our coolest start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid-50s for most. Sunday morning won’t be as cool but still nice with lows around 60. Sunshine on Saturday turns to partly cloudy skies Sunday. A few showers are possible during the day before rain increases Sunday evening. While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, a few wind damage reports can’t be ruled out as a few storms mix in with the rain. Rain leaves early Monday but still may be covering the coast to start the day. Most of next week looks quiet with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight temperatures around 60 degrees.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression 15 (soon to be Nigel) heads towards Bermuda before covering back to sea. If we see tropical impacts over the next two weeks, it’ll be from something developing closer to home off the coast of the US. There could be a window for development off the coast of Florida and Georgia next week. We’ll watch it.

