Wood Ducks head to championship series with game 3 win over Mudcats

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks are headed to the championship series after downing the Carolina Mudcats in a forced game three in Kinston on Friday.

It took 11 innings but the Woodies got it done with the 4-3 victory in Kinston’s Grainger Stadium to move on to face Charleston in game one of the championship series this Sunday.

Friday was the second straight night of extra innings after falling to the Mudcats 6-5 in 10 innings Thursday night in Grainger.

YOUR WOODIES ARE HEADED TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP!! pic.twitter.com/OMXpbfVK1X — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) September 16, 2023

