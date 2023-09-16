Advertise With Us
WITN End Zone Week 5 Part 1

New Bern outlasts Havelock, Jacksonville edges Rose, South Central dominates, and East Duplin remains undefeated
WITN Endzone Week 5 Part 1
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

East Duplin 28, Warsaw Kenan 7

Jacksonville 46, Greenville Rose 35

New Bern 15, Havelock 14

South Central 33, Northside-Jacksonville 13

White Oak 43, Swansboro 0

Kinston 18, South Lenoir 6

Richlands 27, Princeton 20

Rocky Mount 32, Bunn 7

Rocky Mount Academy 52, Parrott Academy 14

Southern Nash 22, Nash Central 8

Topsail 50, West Brunswick 14

Wallace-Rose Hill 34, Southwest Onslow 17

West Carteret 55, East Carteret 14

West Craven 43, Ayden-Grifton 7

Wilson Beddingfield 31, Croatan 21

Wilson Hunt 35, Pikeville Aycock 7

Wilson Prep 44, North Edgecombe 6

