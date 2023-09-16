WITN End Zone Week 5 Part 1
New Bern outlasts Havelock, Jacksonville edges Rose, South Central dominates, and East Duplin remains undefeated
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -
East Duplin 28, Warsaw Kenan 7
Jacksonville 46, Greenville Rose 35
New Bern 15, Havelock 14
South Central 33, Northside-Jacksonville 13
White Oak 43, Swansboro 0
Kinston 18, South Lenoir 6
Richlands 27, Princeton 20
Rocky Mount 32, Bunn 7
Rocky Mount Academy 52, Parrott Academy 14
Southern Nash 22, Nash Central 8
Topsail 50, West Brunswick 14
Wallace-Rose Hill 34, Southwest Onslow 17
West Carteret 55, East Carteret 14
West Craven 43, Ayden-Grifton 7
Wilson Beddingfield 31, Croatan 21
Wilson Hunt 35, Pikeville Aycock 7
Wilson Prep 44, North Edgecombe 6
