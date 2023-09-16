Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cool night ahead; Rain showers move in Sunday evening

Cool and comfortable air is in place
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cool and drier air will continue to settle across the region this evening, promoting clear skies and air temps in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Heading into your Sunday expect dry conditions to start, followed by an increase in cloud cover later in the day. A developing frontal system to our south will supply ample moisture and the opportunity for scattered and widespread showers as it progresses northward across the area through Sunday evening. As of this evening, rainfall projections support 0.25″ - 0.50″ inches of rain through Sunday evening.

Following Sunday’s frontal system, fall permitting air will return to the east, sponsoring comfortable air temperatures and lower humidity.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

