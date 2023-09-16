Pedestrian killed in early morning Goldsboro crash

Advertise With Us
Pedestrian killed following vehicle collision
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - According to Goldsboro police, one woman is dead following a car crash.

On Saturday around 1:45 a.m., Goldsboro police and fire departments, as well as Wayne County EMS responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 70 West near I-795.

During their investigation, police said Leland Underhill and his wife, April Underhill were walking east in the eastbound lane of U.S. 70 West next to the curb. The Underhill’s were pushing shopping carts, dressed in dark clothing, with Leland Underhill carrying a small flashlight.

A vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. 70 West, operated by a female driver, hit April Underhill with the right front portion of the vehicle. Leland Underhill was not hit, and he was not injured in the crash. Police said the driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with officers conducting the investigation. She was later transported to Wayne UNC Health Care for minor injuries.

April Underhill was found lying along the southside of the highway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, it was determined that neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors in the traffic crash. April Underhill was found to be in the roadway when she was struck.

No charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle.

