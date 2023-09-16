Advertise With Us
ECU falls to App State in Boone

ECU vs. App State
ECU vs. App State
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina Football Pirates fell to the Appalachian State University Mountaineers 43-28.

This is the first game of the season, quarterback Mason Garcia did not start. In his place was Alex Flinn.

The Pirates traveled to Boone, NC Saturday to take on the Mountaineers in Boone at Kidd Brewer Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

Our Eric Gullickson will have a full recap on the game both online and on air on WITN News at 11.

