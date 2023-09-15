Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

USO of North Carolina open a building at Camp Lejeune

Megan Boggs cuts the ribbon to open the new building at Camp Lejeune.
Megan Boggs cuts the ribbon to open the new building at Camp Lejeune.(Olivia Dols)
By Olivia Dols
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - The USO of North Carolina opened the doors to a new building on Thursday at Camp Lejeune.

At the ceremony, there was music, refreshments, food, and tours of the new building. The ribbon-cutting happened Thursday morning and the organization plans to use the space to serve the community as well as military families. The 8,800 sq. ft. building will have libraries with children’s books, a gaming room on the second floor, and rocking chairs for mothers.

“Today, we get to carry on that history,” said Megan Boggs, the center manager. “For so long, service members were connected in that building, and now we get to do that for the service members today.”

The old building was located across from the courthouse in Downtown Jacksonville but had to close the doors due to structural safety concerns.

“She was 80 years old,” said Megan Boggs, the center manager. “We all need a good facelift at 80, right? Unfortunately, it wasn’t salvageable. It’s hard to say goodbye, but also incredibly rewarding to be part of the hello of the future.”

While the new building opens and welcomes new memories, Boggs says the old location will always mean something to her and her colleagues.

“I think there’s a lot of history and warmth,” said Boggs. “A lot of really incredible old stories where people came home from Vietnam and that was their safe place, those four walls.”

However it is not a place for just Boggs and her colleagues to celebrate, but military families as well. Colonel David Ickles joined the Marines 24 years ago and says the non-profit helped him get through many deployments.

“We were deployed in Iraq,” said Col. Ickles. “The volunteers provided great support as we were traveling in and out of the country, to and from deployment.”

With the new location of the USO of North Carolina moving to base, it will be easier for people to utilize.

“The marine’s barracks are just across the street,” said Col. Ickles. “They are able to come and go as they please.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot multiple times while sitting in a car at Park West apartments in...
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Greenville
Marcellus Isom
Greenville teen missing since August 11 found safe, aunt charged
UNC well
Durham man arrested after UNC Chapel Hill campus lock-down
UPDATE: Bertie Co. deputy released from hospital after collision with pedestrian
As of the 5 PM update, Hurricane Lee continues to move northward, passing between Bermuda and...
Tropical Update: Lee’s track continues to move northward as it weakens this weekend

Latest News

Lauch Faircloth
Former U.S. Senator Lauch Faircloth dies at 95
WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday,...
Striking Hollywood writers, studios to resume negotiations next week
Sadie Saulter Educational Center evacuated due to gas leak
Sadie Saulter Educational Center evacuated due to gas leak
Residents remember Hurricane Florence on its 5th anniversary
Residents remember Hurricane Florence on its 5th anniversary