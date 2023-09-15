Advertise With Us
Two arrested in crackdown on narcotics in Rocky Mount neighborhood

Mario Lyons and Terry Harrison
Mario Lyons and Terry Harrison(Rocky Mount PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said they searched a home on Buena Vista Avenue Thursday as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation after receiving drug complaints from members of the community.

According to police, the search resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, packaging material, and other drug paraphernalia.

Police said that 50-year-old Mario Lyons and 39-year-old Terry Harrison were arrested as a result of the search.

Lyons was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said he also had outstanding warrants for being a probation absconder

Lyons is being held in the Edgecombe County Jail under a $10,000 cash bond.

Harrison was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.

Harrison was released on a $6,500 secured bond.

