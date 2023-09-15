Tropical Update: Lee is out to the Northeast & Margot remains out to sea; T.D. 15 has formed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lee has finally made its impact to the ENC area Friday and is forecasted to head out to the northeast as a tropical storm and weaken as a weak low pressure system as it moves to Nova Scotia, Canada by this weekend.

Coastal Flood Warning: The warning will be in effect from the Outer Banks southward to Cape Lookout through noon Saturday. Ocean-side water level rises of 2 to 4 feet above normal will be possible at times. The high tides took place around 9:00 a.m. Friday and the low tide will be Friday at 9:00 p.m. Ocean over wash along highway 12 is still possible in a few locations Saturday morning.

As of the 5 PM update from the National Hurricane Center, Lee will continue to pass by the east and head into the northeast this weekend. (WITN Weather) (WITN Weather)

As of the 5 p.m. Friday update, Lee is moving north at 20 mph as a category 1 hurricane. Maximum sustained winds are at 80 mph and gusts up to 100 mph. Beaches will continue to see big waves, minor beach erosion and high rip current threats, but the rain and wind will be too far offshore to have any noticeable effect on Eastern NC.

The dangerous rip currents will likely stick around through Saturday, particularly for beaches north of Cape Hatteras. Rip currents are narrow channels of water, that flow away from the main shoreline. If caught in a rip current, it is important to remain calm and swim parallel to shore. Never swim against a rip current!

As the 5 PM update has been posted, Margot continues to stay out to sea and pose no threat to ENC aera. (WITN Weather) (WITN Weather)

Tropical Storm Margot continues to see its winds fade, now down to 65 mph and wind gust are now 75 mph. It is moving to the southeast at 3 mph, according to the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

Margot has continues to hold on to the loop around and will stay on this circular path until Tuesday/Wednesday when its path straightens out eastward towards the Azores. By then it is expected to be a post-tropical low or remnant low. We will see no impacts from Margot.

As of the 5 PM update, Tropical Depression 15 is expected to become a major hurricane by next week. (WITN Weather) (WITN Weather)

Tropical Depression 15 formed at the 11 a.m. Friday update and is expected to become our next named storm within 24 hours. Winds as of 5 p.m. were at 35 mph with forward movement speed at 13 mph along a northwesterly track. The Hurricane Center anticipates this storm reaching major hurricane strength by the middle of next week. While it may have a direct impact on Bermuda, long range model data keeps the center of TD 15 east of Bermuda, keeping our potential impacts low. We may see an increase in waves and rips along the coast over the tail end of next week into the following weekend.

A new area of development may come together along the African coast next week as a strong tropical wave moves off the coast of Africa. The next name after Nigel will be Ophelia.

Stay with WITN and WITN.COM as we track the remaining name storms this hurricane season.

