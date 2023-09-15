Advertise With Us
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Smokey Joe

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet Smokey Joe, a sweet spunky boy looking for a “fur-ever” home.

Saving Graces 4 Felines says Smokey Joe was found as a stray. He was placed in a foster home, with two small children and another kitty, and he loves everybody!

Smokey Joe likes to snuggle and is used to kids picking him up and holding him. He also loves to play!

Perfect addition to anyone who wants a well-adjusted cat for their home.

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Smokey Joe sitting on the couch.
The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, are microchipped, and have been treated for worms and fleas.

If interested in meeting Smokey Joe or any of their other felines looking for homes, visit their website.

