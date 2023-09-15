Advertise With Us
Roommate charged with murder after Martin County stabbing victim dies

Uziel Lopez-Hernandez
Uziel Lopez-Hernandez(Martin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Charges have been upgraded to murder after deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say a stabbing victim has died.

Uziel Lopez-Hernandez was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after the stabbing of his roommate around 11:25 p.m. last Friday.

The stabbing happened on Highway 125, north of Oak City, at the home the two men shared.

Deputies say on Thursday they were notified that Abel Vasquez, 22, died from his injuries.

After consulting with the district attorney’s office, Lopez was then charged with murder. The 34-year-old man is being held in jail without bond.

