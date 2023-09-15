Roanoke Rapids man lands million dollar scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is the state’s newest “millionaire” after a big lottery win.

James Turner took a $30 chance on a scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

The man bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from Bobby’s Grocery on Bolling Road in Roanoke Rapids.

Turner had a choice to receive $50,000 each year for the next 20 years, or a lump sum prize of $600,000. He grabbed the lump sum and after required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $427,509.

