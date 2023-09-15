Advertise With Us
PRINCIPAL: Student found with gun at high school in Jacksonville

Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say a gun was found on a student in a school still grieving after a child was murdered there a year ago.

Onslow County Schools say the gun was discovered Thursday at Northside High School after suspicious activity was spotted near a restroom.

In a note sent to parents, Principal Brad Staley said a school resource officer and both assistant principals brought the students involved to the office.

During a search, Staley said one student was found with a gun and numerous vapes.

The principal said police took the student into custody and no one was threatened or harmed in any way.

The school system confirmed that clear backpacks are being used this year at the school but said that this student has a condition that requires them to carry additional supplies.

We’re told the gun and vapes were found inside this smaller bag that is inside their clear backpack.

Last September, 17-year-old Saddique Melvin was stabbed to death in a second-floor hallway at Northside by another student. That student was initially charged with with voluntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a school official, and possess a weapon on school campus/property. Because of his age, Onslow County authorities never released the outcome of any action taken against the teenager.

