Plymouth man arrested on insurance fraud charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington County man is facing multiple charges after the North Carolina Department of Insurance (DOI) said he committed insurance fraud.

According to special agents with the DOI, an insurance company had contacted them about a claim. Agents said that on January 2nd, 22-year-old Jasper Swain of Plymouth lied to the insurance company during the claims process to receive payment.

“Insurance fraud hits consumers in the wallet,” Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said. “Approximately 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar go to covering the cost of fraud. I’m fighting this by aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

Swain was arrested by Martin County deputies and was charged with felony insurance fraud and felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense. Swain was given an unsecured $2500 bond.

