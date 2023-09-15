Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Plymouth man arrested on insurance fraud charges

NC Department of Insurance
NC Department of Insurance(NC Department of Insurance)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington County man is facing multiple charges after the North Carolina Department of Insurance (DOI) said he committed insurance fraud.

According to special agents with the DOI, an insurance company had contacted them about a claim. Agents said that on January 2nd, 22-year-old Jasper Swain of Plymouth lied to the insurance company during the claims process to receive payment.

“Insurance fraud hits consumers in the wallet,” Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said. “Approximately 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar go to covering the cost of fraud. I’m fighting this by aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

Swain was arrested by Martin County deputies and was charged with felony insurance fraud and felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense. Swain was given an unsecured $2500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Michael Hardy
POLICE: Hospital flasher arrested in Kinston
Marcellus Isom
Greenville teen missing since August 11 found safe, aunt charged
Rashawn Baum & Stanford Dantzler
Two men under $1 million bonds after joint police operation in Elizabeth City
Johnny Hardy
Man charged in armed robbery of three women near ECU’s campus

Latest News

As of the 5 PM update from the National Hurricane Center, Lee will continue to pass by the east...
Tropical Update: Lee is out to the Northeast & Margot remains out to sea; T.D. 15 has formed
UAW members strike at the Jeep factory in Toledo.
Autoworkers strike could have impacts felt in Eastern Carolina
A memorial for the fallen K-9 is in front of the public safety building.
Jacksonville police mourn loss of K-9 officer
Dylan Quick
ENC organizations take action during Childhood Cancer Awareness month