Onslow County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Nadjeau McJunckins was reported missing September 14, 2023.
Nadjeau McJunckins was reported missing September 14, 2023.(Onslow County Sherriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in the east are looking for a woman who hasn’t been seen since August.

The Onslow County Sherriff’s Office is looking for Nadjeau McJunckins.

The 24-year-old was last seen August 27 by neighbors at Osprey Cove Apartments on Wilmington Highway.

She was reported missing yesterday.

McJunckins is about 5-foot-3 and weighs about 130 pounds, according to officials.

We are told she drives a blue Nissan 350Z Roaster with the license plate number TKZ9124.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-455-3113.

