Onslow County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in the east are looking for a woman who hasn’t been seen since August.

The Onslow County Sherriff’s Office is looking for Nadjeau McJunckins.

The 24-year-old was last seen August 27 by neighbors at Osprey Cove Apartments on Wilmington Highway.

She was reported missing yesterday.

McJunckins is about 5-foot-3 and weighs about 130 pounds, according to officials.

We are told she drives a blue Nissan 350Z Roaster with the license plate number TKZ9124.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-455-3113.

