NCDOT: Highway 12 is open and traffic is flowing

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As Hurricane Lee passed by Eastern Carolina’s coast this morning, North Carolina Department of Transportation crews prepared protective dunes ahead of a coastal flood warning and high surf advisory.

The NCDOT says Highway 12 is open and traffic is flowing.

There’s a thin layer of sand and ponded water from Kitty Hawk to Ocracoke, according to the NCDOT.

Sand and some overwash on Pea Island and in the Buxton and Hatteras area could be seen earlier this morning around 8 a.m., and officials say there is overwash on secondary roads in Rodanthe.

Highway 12 overwash in Rodanthe the morning after Hurricane Lee passes the Carolina coast. (NCDOT NC 12)

Crews have cleared out this morning and another update is expected after high tide tonight at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.