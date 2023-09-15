Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

NCDOT: Highway 12 is open and traffic is flowing

NC12 is clear and passable after Hurricane Lee passed ENC's coast.
NC12 is clear and passable after Hurricane Lee passed ENC's coast.(NCDOT NC 12)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As Hurricane Lee passed by Eastern Carolina’s coast this morning, North Carolina Department of Transportation crews prepared protective dunes ahead of a coastal flood warning and high surf advisory.

The NCDOT says Highway 12 is open and traffic is flowing.

There’s a thin layer of sand and ponded water from Kitty Hawk to Ocracoke, according to the NCDOT.

Sand and some overwash on Pea Island and in the Buxton and Hatteras area could be seen earlier this morning around 8 a.m., and officials say there is overwash on secondary roads in Rodanthe.

Highway 12 overwash in Rodanthe the morning after Hurricane Lee passes the Carolina coast.
Highway 12 overwash in Rodanthe the morning after Hurricane Lee passes the Carolina coast.(NCDOT NC 12)

Crews have cleared out this morning and another update is expected after high tide tonight at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Michael Hardy
POLICE: Hospital flasher arrested in Kinston
Marcellus Isom
Greenville teen missing since August 11 found safe, aunt charged
Johnny Hardy
Man charged in armed robbery of three women near ECU’s campus
The pre-school was evacuated along with nearby homes.
UPDATE: Greenville gas leak fixed; preschool and residents allowed back

Latest News

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office says this person broke into a middle school Tuesday morning.
Lenoir County deputies looking for person they say broke into a school
Overnight Goldsboro fire destroys building.
OFFICIALS: Building “total loss” after late night fire in Goldsboro
Lee is making his closest pass to NC Friday morning
Tropical Update: Lee making closest pass to NC Friday morning
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Smokey Joe
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Smokey Joe