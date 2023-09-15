Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Mudcats defeat Wood Ducks to force deciding game three in division series

Carolina 6, Down East 5 (10 Innings)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks will have to wait until Friday to clinch their division series with the Carolina Mudcats after falling on Thursday night 6-5 in 10 innings.

The Mudcats built up the lead throughout the game and led 5-0 in the 8th. Down East would score four in the eighth and one in the ninth to force extra innings.

Carolina won it in the tenth.

Game three is Friday at 7 PM at Kinston’s Historic Grainger Stadium. Winner will play for the Carolina League Championship Series starting Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Michael Hardy
POLICE: Hospital flasher arrested in Kinston
Marcellus Isom
Greenville teen missing since August 11 found safe, aunt charged
The pre-school was evacuated along with nearby homes.
UPDATE: Greenville gas leak fixed; preschool and residents allowed back
Johnny Hardy
Man charged in armed robbery of three women near ECU’s campus

Latest News

Jacksonville vs Rose
Jacksonville and J.H. Rose boys soccer play to a tie
Holton Ahlers runs for the Seattle Seahawks in NFL preseason game against Dallas.
Seattle Seahawks again released former ECU quarterback and DH Conley product Holton Ahlers from Practice Squad
ECU offensive struggles “a combination of a lot of things” as they try to right the ship this...
ECU offensive struggles “a combination of a lot of things” as they try to right the ship this week
Firehouse Subs to hold fundraiser for Madison Fleming on Thursday
Firehouse Subs to hold fundraiser for Madison Fleming on Thursday