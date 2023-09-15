Mudcats defeat Wood Ducks to force deciding game three in division series

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks will have to wait until Friday to clinch their division series with the Carolina Mudcats after falling on Thursday night 6-5 in 10 innings.

The Mudcats built up the lead throughout the game and led 5-0 in the 8th. Down East would score four in the eighth and one in the ninth to force extra innings.

Carolina won it in the tenth.

Game three is Friday at 7 PM at Kinston’s Historic Grainger Stadium. Winner will play for the Carolina League Championship Series starting Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.