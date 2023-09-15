Mudcats defeat Wood Ducks to force deciding game three in division series
Carolina 6, Down East 5 (10 Innings)
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks will have to wait until Friday to clinch their division series with the Carolina Mudcats after falling on Thursday night 6-5 in 10 innings.
The Mudcats built up the lead throughout the game and led 5-0 in the 8th. Down East would score four in the eighth and one in the ninth to force extra innings.
Carolina won it in the tenth.
Game three is Friday at 7 PM at Kinston’s Historic Grainger Stadium. Winner will play for the Carolina League Championship Series starting Sunday.
