Lenoir County deputies looking person they say broke into a school

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office says this person broke into a middle school Tuesday morning.
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office says this person broke into a middle school Tuesday morning.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in the east is asking for the public to help them find a person they say broke into an Eastern Carolina middle school earlier this week.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the person caught in photo and video surveillance.

Deputies say they are investigating a break-in that happened at Woodington Middle School early Tuesday morning.

Lenoir County Public Schools spokesperson Patrick Holmes said Tuesday that students, staff, and faculty attend school as normal that day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6114 or Crimestoppers at at 252-523-4444.

