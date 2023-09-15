Advertise With Us
OFFICIALS: Building “total loss” after late night fire in Goldsboro

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a fire in the east left a building destroyed, but no one was hurt.

Goldsboro Fire Department says they were called to a building fire at 201 South Street at 10:01 p.m. Thursday night.

Multiple fire departments were called to the fire and units stayed overnight to ensure the fire did not spread.

In total, 27 emergency personal from four different crews were on scene, according to officials.

Goldsboro Fire Department says no one was injured, but the building owned by David Perry is a total loss.

Investigators are working to find the cause of the fire this morning.

