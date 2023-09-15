Advertise With Us
Jacksonville police mourn loss of K-9 officer

K-9 Sedna
K-9 Sedna(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is mourning the sudden loss of one of their K-9 officers.

Jacksonville police said K-9 Sedna died Wednesday.

The 1-1/2-year-old bloodhound was sworn in on October 14th of last year.

She was the youngest K-9 to complete Level II Training certification, according to police.

The department said Sedna died from medical complications, possibly due to a seizure.

“We are truly saddened by the passing of K-9 Sedna. She was a highly skilled K-9 Officer and Tracker, and we feel privileged to have had her on our team. In addition to her exceptional service, Sedna will be remembered for her sweet disposition and outpouring of love she shared with her handler and family,” said Police Chief Mike Yaniero.

