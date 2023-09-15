Jacksonville and J.H. Rose boys soccer play to a tie
Cardinals 3, Rampants 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville, the 3A state runner-up from a year ago came to Greenville and battled to a 3-3 with 18th ranked J.H. Rose.
Jacksonville got a couple first half set piece goals by Nate Mahouchick who scored on a penalty kick and a free kick.
Julius Jones scored twice in the first half as well for Rose. He had a great free kick to tie the game.
They meet again October 3rd in Jacksonville.
