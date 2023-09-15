Advertise With Us
FUR BABY FRIDAY: Pinky boasts lots of energy and kisses to share

By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new, adoptable pup is sure to find her way into your heart.

Pinky is a 3-month-old shepherd, hound mix with a ton of energy and confidence.

She is quick to show her love through kisses.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting, she is up-to-date on all her shots and can quickly be brought into your home.

Contact the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina for more information about the adoption process.

There are plenty of ways to help the humane society aside from adoption and fostering.

Visit their Canine Crawl on October 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. for food trucks, live music and lots more fun for the whole family.

