ENC organizations take action during Childhood Cancer Awareness month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Childhood cancer is the number one cause of death by disease for children in America, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.

A devastating sickness the Quick family knows all too well... “My son Dylan was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in 2014. He was 14 years old. It did return three times. We exhausted every treatment there was,” says Tammy Quick.

Though Quick passed away in January 2019, his mother still recalls what the difficult time was like. “The effect that has on your family not only emotionally, physically, but financially is just exhausting but you’re willing to do whatever it takes for your child.”

The month of September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, a month the Quick family holds near and dear to their hearts.

Quick told WITN, “It’s the most difficult thing you will ever face. You don’t know how to react and you only want to help your child but there’s nothing you can do. You don’t want to see them suffer but you have to. You don’t want to see them poked and plodded but you have to. It’s horrible.”

Now the Dylan Quick Foundation is dedicated to spreading awareness in the honor of their son by holding a childhood cancer awareness softball tournament each September, Quick says. “We have a pretty good turnout this year, we have 8 teams. We sell lunch, we sell raffle tickets, t-shirts, cups, and all sorts of great merchandise.”

Greenville’s Riley is also taking action.

Lynn Pischke, Riley’s Army Executive Director says, “We have our gold bow campaign which are $10 and people put them on their mailboxes. For example, Ceder Ridge in Winterville just turned in $1600 in bow donations just from doing the neighborhood campaign which is amazing, so we have that and that’s all throughout Eastern North Carolina. We also had our gala in August which was a fundraiser for our families.”

Both organizations work to make sure every family facing the battle of childhood cancer does not go through the fight alone.

Quick told WITN, “Never ever doubt or give up. Always keep looking for that next treatment, always fight because your baby is going to fight and you have to be right there with them.”

Pischke also says, “You’re not alone. We don’t want anyone to go through childhood cancer alone.”

If you’re facing the battle of childhood cancer, to get involved at Riley’s Army, Pischke encourages you to reach out when you and your family are ready and comfortable. You can do so through their website and Pischke’s email.

If you want to donate or get involved with the Dylan Quick Foundation, you can do so through their website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.