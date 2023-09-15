City of New Bern implements new search and rescue technology

Advertise With Us
By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Fire-Rescue and the New Bern Police Department have partnered with the Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging to implement “Project Lifesaver,” an international search and rescue program designed for at-risk individuals who are cognitively impaired and prone to wandering.

The technology costs roughly $11,000 and includes 20 bracelets, transmitters, extra batteries, and two receivers. Clients are given a lightweight wristband that houses a small battery and a radio transmitter.

The transmitter sends an automatic tracking signal once every second that is tracked on the ground or in the air. The technology is designed to help first responders locate clients, namely older adults who suffer from cognitive conditions such as Autism, Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Down Syndrome, and others who may have wandered away from their homes and cannot find their way back, as quickly and efficiently as possible.

New Bern Fire-Rescue and the New Bern Police Department will provide all operational support for Project Lifesaver to clients and caregivers.

“We consider a lost person a critical incident because we want to bring them back to safety as quick as possible we have enough money to purchase 20 of the wristbands. So we are prepared to begin to operationalize that program and bring that resource to people that really need it,” said New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher.

The program is provided through grant funding, and based on availability, there should be no cost to enrollees who meet prerequisite criteria. For information on how to become part of the program, you can contact the New Bern Police Department, New Bern Fire Department, or City Hall.

