Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Lower Humidity Moves in for the Rest of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cold front is through and we’ll continue to see low humidity move in. Still expect Thursday to be a little humid as northerly winds pick up but the really nice air arrives by Friday morning. We’ll wake up in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs may not leave the 70s for some. Wind subsides late Friday and the weekend continues to look nice with highs a little warmer but lows still in the 50s. By late Sunday, we may start to feel the humidity again.

Lee will pass by ENC on Thursday and Friday. We’ve already seen huge waves and high rip current risks arrive on the coast. We expect these conditions to continue into the weekend. Strong northerly winds could pile up water on north-facing beaches and up the Neuse River. We’re expecting coastal flooding in the usual trouble spots at high tide. Travel on Highway 12 across the Outer Banks may be impacted. Even as Lee moves away, large waves and high rip current risks may linger into early next week.

