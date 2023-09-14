Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Feeling Like Fall Friday and Saturday

Highs near 80 and lows in the 50s heading into the weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lower humidity is streaming in! We’ll really start to feel it tonight as temperatures fall into the low 60s by sunrise. Not going to rule out a few spots dropping into the 50s. Breezy northerly winds stick around tonight and Friday pulling in the fall air. After highs mostly in the 70s Friday, we’ll see our coolest temperatures of this burst of fall air Saturday morning. Many will wake up in the mid-50s. Highs return to the 80s by Sunday and humidity increases ahead of our next rain chance. A few showers are possible Sunday afternoon but chances rise overnight into Monday morning. As we head into next week, warm and humid conditions return but it’s not expected to be as bad as the weeks before.

High rip current risks and large waves are expected to continue into the weekend. For high school football, temperatures will already be in the 60s by game time. North breeze won’t be as strong but still noticeable. If you’re headed to Boone for ECU’s game, temperatures look even cooler during the day. You’ll have to watch for a few showers though.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot multiple times while sitting in a car at Park West apartments in...
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Greenville
UNC well
Durham man arrested after UNC Chapel Hill campus lock-down
Marcellus Isom
Greenville teen missing since August 11 found safe, aunt charged
UPDATE: Bertie Co. deputy released from hospital after collision with pedestrian
As of the 5 PM update, Hurricane Lee continues to move northward, passing between Bermuda and...
Tropical Update: Lee’s track continues to move northward as it weakens this weekend

Latest News

Pollocksville residents recall floods from Hurricane Florence.
Residents remember Hurricane Florence on its 5th anniversary
Sadie Saulter preschool has an emergency evacuation due to a gas leak.
Sadie Saulter Educational Center evacuated due to gas leak
New Bern Fire & Rescue say they were able to perform more than 700 rescues throughout the...
New Bern Fire Department remembers Florence rescues
ECU health career fair for students
ECU hosts health career fair in the eye of significant challenges