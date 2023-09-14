Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Feeling Like Fall Friday and Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lower humidity is streaming in! We’ll really start to feel it tonight as temperatures fall into the low 60s by sunrise. Not going to rule out a few spots dropping into the 50s. Breezy northerly winds stick around tonight and Friday pulling in the fall air. After highs mostly in the 70s Friday, we’ll see our coolest temperatures of this burst of fall air Saturday morning. Many will wake up in the mid-50s. Highs return to the 80s by Sunday and humidity increases ahead of our next rain chance. A few showers are possible Sunday afternoon but chances rise overnight into Monday morning. As we head into next week, warm and humid conditions return but it’s not expected to be as bad as the weeks before.

High rip current risks and large waves are expected to continue into the weekend. For high school football, temperatures will already be in the 60s by game time. North breeze won’t be as strong but still noticeable. If you’re headed to Boone for ECU’s game, temperatures look even cooler during the day. You’ll have to watch for a few showers though.

