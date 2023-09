NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nashville police say that a teen who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe.

On Wednesday afternoon police said that 16-year-old Lacy Schulz had last been seen at her home in Nashville on Wednesday between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m.

According to police, Schulz was found some time later Wednesday night.

