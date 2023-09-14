Two men under $1 million bonds after joint police operation in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are under $1 million bonds after their arrest last week in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City police and North Carolina Law Enforcement wrapped up an investigation that focused on alcohol violations, drugs, and illegal guns.

The operation ended with six alcohol charges, eight traffic offenses, and 28 drug charges.

The arrests included charges against two men on multiple drug and gun charges.

Stanford Dantzler, 22, of Hertford, was charged with possession of firearm by a felon, eight drug charges including trafficking opium or heroin, in addition to resisting arrest.

Rashawn Baum, 27, of Elizabeth City, was charged with possession of firearm by a felon, eight drug charges including trafficking opium or heroin, in addition to several traffic offenses, fleeing to elude as well as resisting arrest.

Police said additional people are expected to be arrested as a result of the joint operation.

