State senators to host mental town hall at ECSU tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, as well as, Senators will host a mental health town hall here in the east.

Tonight, NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley and North Carolina Senator Jim Burgin and Norman Sanderson will discuss improving mental health care in our state with community members.

The town hall starts at 6 p.m. inside the K.E. White Graduate Center on Elizabeth City State University’s campus.

The public is encouraged to attend, ask questions, and join in the conversation.

