UPDATE: Greenville gas leak contained; pre-school and residents evacuated

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A utility crew is working to repair a gas line break after a gas leak was discovered this morning in Eastern Carolina city.

Greenville Utilities says crews are actively repairing a gas line break on West 4th Street and Tyson Street.

Officials say emergency crews were called for a gas leak around 8:30 a.m.

Officials say a construction crew was working and cut the line. Greenville Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief Jeremy Anderson says it was a natural gas leak.

Greenville Fire/Rescue ended up evacuating two blocks, including the Sadie Saulter Education Center. People living in residences from 5th Street to 4th Street between Tyson and Ford Streets were asked to move to a safe spot.

GUC crews have shut down the line on both sides and will be repairing it over the coming hours.

Pitt County Schools says children at the pre-school are safe. The kids were evacuated from the building, but are still on the campus. Spokesperson Tom McClellan says the children are waiting in a bus with air conditioning until it is safe to return to the classrooms.

One student was transported by ambulance to ECU Health Medical Center due to anxiety-related issues, officials said.

