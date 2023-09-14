Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

POLICE: Hospital flasher arrested in Kinston

Michael Hardy
Michael Hardy(Kinston police/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston have arrested a man who is accused of flashing himself at the hospital.

Michael Hardy has been charged with indecent exposure.

Police say the 62-year-old man was exposing himself to multiple people at UNC Lenoir Health Care, including children between the ages of 11 and 12 years old.

The 62-year-old man was placed in jail after his arrest.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot multiple times while sitting in a car at Park West apartments in...
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Greenville
UNC well
Durham man arrested after UNC Chapel Hill campus lock-down
Marcellus Isom
Greenville teen missing since August 11 found safe, aunt charged
UPDATE: Bertie Co. deputy released from hospital after collision with pedestrian
A picture taken by Reggie Bishop over the Belhaven waterfront shows a water spout touching down...
Waterspout spotted as storms move into the Pamlico Sound

Latest News

Elizabeth City State University
State senators to host mental health town hall at ECSU tonight
Flooding from Hurricane Florence heavily impacted the towns of Pollocksville and Trenton.
The five year anniversary of Hurricane Florence
The pre-school was evacuated along with nearby homes.
UPDATE: Greenville gas leak contained; pre-school and residents evacuated
Deputies investigating after person shot at Martin County gas station
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, as well as, Senators will host a...
State senators to host mental health town hall at ECSU tonight.