POLICE: Hospital flasher arrested in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston have arrested a man who is accused of flashing himself at the hospital.

Michael Hardy has been charged with indecent exposure.

Police say the 62-year-old man was exposing himself to multiple people at UNC Lenoir Health Care, including children between the ages of 11 and 12 years old.

The 62-year-old man was placed in jail after his arrest.

