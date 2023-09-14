Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

One arrested after wreck involving Nash County school bus

Justin Evans
Justin Evans(Rocky Mount police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning after the car he was driving hit a Nash County school bus.

Rocky Mount police say that 34-year-old Justin Evans was behind a school bus carrying students from Northern Nash High School when the driver of the bus began braking for a stop light at Halifax and Hunter Hill Roads.

Police say that the bus came to a stop, and Evans’s car hit it from behind.

According to police when they arrived they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from Evans.

Evans was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license, and a safe movement violation. He was released by the Nash County Magistrate’s Office.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot multiple times while sitting in a car at Park West apartments in...
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Greenville
UNC well
Durham man arrested after UNC Chapel Hill campus lock-down
Marcellus Isom
Greenville teen missing since August 11 found safe, aunt charged
UPDATE: Bertie Co. deputy released from hospital after collision with pedestrian
The official data and track of Hurricane Lee as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Lee’s track holding well offshore; Big surf and flood risk for the coast

Latest News

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: COWBOY CAVIAR (9.14.2023)
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: It’s Cowboy Caviar!
Thomas Spivey was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center with serious injuries in the Tuesday...
Man hit by Bertie County deputy remains in critical condition
Man hit by Bertie County deputy remains in critical condition
Man hit by Bertie County deputy remains in critical condition
Mixing with Maggie - Western-style Caviar
Mixing with Maggie - Western-style Caviar