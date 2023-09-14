One arrested after wreck involving Nash County school bus

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning after the car he was driving hit a Nash County school bus.

Rocky Mount police say that 34-year-old Justin Evans was behind a school bus carrying students from Northern Nash High School when the driver of the bus began braking for a stop light at Halifax and Hunter Hill Roads.

Police say that the bus came to a stop, and Evans’s car hit it from behind.

According to police when they arrived they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from Evans.

Evans was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license, and a safe movement violation. He was released by the Nash County Magistrate’s Office.

No injuries were reported.

