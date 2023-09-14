OFFICIALS: Law enforcement investigating Hamilton shooting

HAMILTON, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting in the east happened earlier this week in Martin County.

The Town of Hamilton confirmed a shooting happened at the Duck-Thru yesterday morning.

Details are limited, according to officials, but crime scene tape and officers could be seen at the convenience store Wednesday morning.

The town says details have not been disclosed to the community.

WITN is working to get more information.

