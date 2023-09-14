Advertise With Us
New Bern eatery reopens months after kitchen fire

Bistro 252 has reopened after an April Fire forced it to close its doors.
Bistro 252 has reopened after an April Fire forced it to close its doors.(Bistro 252)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern restaurant that suffered damage during a fire last April has reopened.

Bistro 252 on Trent Road in New Bern was finally able to reopen its doors recently after a kitchen fire in April shut the New Bern eatery down.

“If you ever have a fire or major property loss, you are at the mercy of the insurance and/or claim process,” said Bistro 252 owner Tammy West. “We would forward requested information but wouldn’t hear back from the claim adjuster for days or weeks later. We weren’t 100% sure if we were even going to be able to reopen.”

West says the fire was electrical and caused the owners to lose everything in their storage room and office area, along with all of the food inventory. There was also smoke damage throughout the restaurant.

West said that they also took the opportunity to add decor for a more “bistro vibe” as well as update their menu.

