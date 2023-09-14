MIXING WITH MAGGIE: It’s Cowboy Caviar!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Cowboy Caviar!

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

COWBOY CAVIAR :

3 Roma Tomatoes (with the seeds removed and diced)

2 ripe Avocadoes (diced)

1/3 cup of Red Onion (diced)

15-oz of Black Beans (rinsed and drained)

15-oz of Black Eyed Peas (rinsed and drained)

1 1/2 cups of frozen or fresh Sweet Corn (if frozen, make sure to thaw)

1 Bell Pepper (mix up Green & Red Peppers to add extra colors)

1 Jalapeno Pepper (with the seeds removed and diced)

1/3 cups of Cilantro (finely chopped)

COWBOY CAVIAR DRESSING :

1/3 cup of Olive Oil

2 tablespoons of Lime Juice (fresh is preferred, but store bought is perfectly okay too!)

1 tablespoon of Sugar

1/2 teaspoon of Salt

1/2 teaspoon of Pepper

1/4 teaspoon of Garlic Powder

Tortilla Chips (when ready to serve)

Here are the SIMPLE directions:

Combine the tomatoes, avocado, onion, black beans, black eyed peas, corn, pepper, jalapeno pepper and cilantro in a large bowl.

Toss or stir to ensure that ingredients are mixed well

On a separate bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper and garlic powder.

Pour the dressing over the other ingredients then be sure to toss or stir full so it’s all mixed well.

NOTE: Keep refrigerated until ready to serve. (Otherwise, you’ll be wanting to mix the Cowboy Caviar quite often to help it keep the consistency.)

