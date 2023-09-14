Advertise With Us
Man charged in armed robbery of three women near ECU’s campus

Johnny Hardy
Johnny Hardy(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in the robbery of three young women over the weekend a couple of blocks from East Carolina University’s campus.

Johnny Hardy was nabbed this morning by Greenville police.

He is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by felon, felony financial card theft, misdemeanor financial card fraud, and three counts of injury to personal property.

Police said the armed robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday on South Eastern Street near East 1st Street. Some of the victims in the robbery were ECU students, according to police.

Officers say they used city cameras and other technology to identify Hardy.

The 40-year-old was jailed on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

The women were not injured in the crime, police said.

